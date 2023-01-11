Who's Playing

Towson @ Delaware

Current Records: Towson 10-6; Delaware 9-7

What to Know

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens and the Towson Tigers are set to square off in a Colonial matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 11 at Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Towson winning the first 69-57 at home and the Fightin' Blue Hens taking the second 69-56.

The contest between Delaware and the College of Charleston Cougars this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Delaware falling 75-64. Guard Gianmarco Arletti had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only six points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Towson didn't have too much trouble with the Stony Brook Seawolves on the road this past Saturday as they won 67-55. Four players on Towson scored in the double digits: guard Nicolas Timberlake (20), guard Sekou Sylla (14), forward Charles Thompson (12), and guard Nygal Russell (11).

The Fightin' Blue Hens are expected to lose this next one by 3. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Delaware had enough points to win and then some against the Tigers when the two teams previously met in March of last year, taking their matchup 69-56. Delaware's victory shoved Towson out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a 3-point favorite against the Fightin' Blue Hens, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Towson have won ten out of their last 13 games against Delaware.