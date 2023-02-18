Who's Playing

UNC-Wilmington @ Delaware

Current Records: UNC-Wilmington 21-7; Delaware 13-15

What to Know

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens and the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks are set to square off in a Colonial matchup at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with UNC-Wilmington winning the first 69-62 and the Fightin' Blue Hens taking the second 59-55.

Delaware suffered a grim 95-72 defeat to the Towson Tigers on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Drexel Dragons typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday UNC-Wilmington proved too difficult a challenge. UNC-Wilmington escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 72-71.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Delaware is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. But bettors beware: they are only 4-10 against the spread when favored.

The Fightin' Blue Hens came out on top in a nail-biter against the Seahawks when the two teams previously met in March of last year, sneaking past 59-55. Delaware's win shoved UNC-Wilmington out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fightin' Blue Hens are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Seahawks as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Delaware and UNC-Wilmington both have eight wins in their last 16 games.