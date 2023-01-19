Who's Playing
William & Mary @ Delaware
Current Records: William & Mary 8-11; Delaware 10-9
What to Know
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Fightin' Blue Hens and the William & Mary Tribe will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.
Delaware was just a bucket shy of a win on Monday and fell 59-58 to the Northeastern Huskies.
Meanwhile, a victory for William & Mary just wasn't in the stars on Monday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. Their bruising 82-54 loss to the College of Charleston Cougars might stick with them for a while. William & Mary was surely aware of their 16.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Forward Noah Collier wasn't much of a difference maker for William & Mary; Collier played for 29 minutes with.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
William & Mary have won ten out of their last 14 games against Delaware.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Delaware 73 vs. William & Mary 69
- Jan 20, 2022 - Delaware 84 vs. William & Mary 74
- Jan 09, 2021 - William & Mary 67 vs. Delaware 62
- Feb 15, 2020 - William & Mary 81 vs. Delaware 77
- Jan 16, 2020 - William & Mary 77 vs. Delaware 68
- Mar 10, 2019 - Delaware 85 vs. William & Mary 79
- Feb 02, 2019 - William & Mary 84 vs. Delaware 63
- Jan 03, 2019 - Delaware 58 vs. William & Mary 56
- Feb 10, 2018 - William & Mary 83 vs. Delaware 66
- Jan 05, 2018 - William & Mary 90 vs. Delaware 65
- Feb 18, 2017 - William & Mary 85 vs. Delaware 64
- Jan 26, 2017 - William & Mary 82 vs. Delaware 58
- Feb 06, 2016 - William & Mary 90 vs. Delaware 64
- Jan 28, 2016 - William & Mary 94 vs. Delaware 79