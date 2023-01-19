Who's Playing

William & Mary @ Delaware

Current Records: William & Mary 8-11; Delaware 10-9

What to Know

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Fightin' Blue Hens and the William & Mary Tribe will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.

Delaware was just a bucket shy of a win on Monday and fell 59-58 to the Northeastern Huskies.

Meanwhile, a victory for William & Mary just wasn't in the stars on Monday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. Their bruising 82-54 loss to the College of Charleston Cougars might stick with them for a while. William & Mary was surely aware of their 16.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Forward Noah Collier wasn't much of a difference maker for William & Mary; Collier played for 29 minutes with.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware

Series History

William & Mary have won ten out of their last 14 games against Delaware.