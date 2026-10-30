Five-star forward Demarcus Henry committed to North Carolina on Friday, giving first-year coach Michael Malone his first major recruiting win on the high school trail. Henry, the No. 4 overall player and the top-ranked small forward in the 2027 recruiting cycle by 247Sports, is UNC's first commitment in the upcoming class.

Henry is the son of late NFL wide receiver Chris Henry, who died in 2009. Henry's older brother, Chris Henry Jr., was a five-star wide receiver prospect in the 2026 class and is currently a freshman at Ohio State.

The Compass Prep (Chandler, Arizona) product committed to North Carolina over Louisville, Arkansas and Kentucky. Henry took an official visit to North Carolina last weekend after previously visiting those three schools and UConn.

247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein says Henry's defensive upside is worth keeping an eye on.

Between his size, length, and movement skills, his defensive upside is extreme. He projects as being very switchable and already possesses impressive playmaking numbers with over 3 stocks per game in the EYBL (1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks). He's also an excellent wing rebounder who pulled down 9.2 (including 2.9 on the offensive end) in the EYBL and 8.4 in EYBL Scholastic play.

Notably, Henry is the highest-ranked player in the 2027 recruiting class to announce his pledge. Beckham Black, CJ Rosser and Cayden Daughtry — the top-three ranked players in the upcoming recruiting cycle — remain uncommitted. This week, however, was busy on the high school front with several blue-chip players announcing their respective commitments. Henry was joined by Lewis Uvwo (Providence), Reese Alston (LSU) and Asa Montgomery (Duke) as players from the class who committed this week.