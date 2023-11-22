Who's Playing

Colorado Christian Cougars @ Denver Pioneers

Current Records: Colorado Christian 0-0, Denver 2-3

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET
Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado

What to Know

The Denver Pioneers will host the Colorado Christian Cougars to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 22nd at Hamilton Gymnasium.

Wednesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Colorado Christian were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Denver struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41.4 per game.

Looking back to last season, Colorado Christian finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Denver sure didn't have their best season, finishing 15-16.

Colorado Christian came up short against Denver in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 85-74. Can Colorado Christian avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Denver won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.