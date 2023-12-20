Who's Playing

N. New Mexico Eagles @ Denver Pioneers

Current Records: N. New Mexico 0-1, Denver 7-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The N. New Mexico Eagles' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Denver Pioneers at 9:00 p.m. ET on December 20th at Hamilton Gymnasium. N. New Mexico might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 19 turnovers last Tuesday.

Last Tuesday, the Eagles came up short against the Aggies and fell 76-71. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for N. New Mexico in their matchups with N. Mex. State: they've now lost seven in a row.

Meanwhile, even though Adams State scored an imposing 83 points on Monday, Denver still came out on top. The Pioneers took their matchup against the Grizzlies 89-83.

The Eagles bumped their record down to 0-1 with that loss, which was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 58.0 points per game. As for the Pioneers, their victory bumped their record up to 7-5.