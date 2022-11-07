Who's Playing
Idaho @ Denver
What to Know
The Idaho Vandals and the Denver Pioneers will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Hamilton Gymnasium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Vandals (9-22), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Denver struggled last year, too, ending up 11-21.
A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: Idaho was 353rd worst when it came to points allowed per game last season, with the squad giving up 79.6 on average (bottom 102%). The Pioneers had an even harder time: they ranked 45th worst with respect to points allowed per game last year, where the team gave up 74.4 on average (bottom 87%). It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.