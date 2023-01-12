Who's Playing
North Dakota State @ Denver
Current Records: North Dakota State 6-11; Denver 10-8
What to Know
The Denver Pioneers haven't won a matchup against the North Dakota State Bison since Jan. 16 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Denver and North Dakota State will face off in a Summit battle at 9 p.m. ET at Hamilton Gymnasium. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
On Saturday, the Pioneers lost to the Western Illinois Leathernecks on the road by a decisive 91-74 margin.
Meanwhile, North Dakota State didn't have too much trouble with the South Dakota Coyotes at home on Saturday as they won 73-61.
Denver is now 10-8 while North Dakota State sits at 6-11. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Denver is eighth worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.6 on average. The Bison have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 360th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bison are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pioneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Pioneers as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
North Dakota State have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Denver.
- Mar 05, 2022 - North Dakota State 82 vs. Denver 62
- Feb 05, 2022 - North Dakota State 73 vs. Denver 65
- Jan 10, 2022 - North Dakota State 87 vs. Denver 69
- Jan 23, 2021 - North Dakota State 84 vs. Denver 58
- Jan 22, 2021 - North Dakota State 70 vs. Denver 58
- Mar 07, 2020 - North Dakota State 71 vs. Denver 69
- Jan 25, 2020 - North Dakota State 82 vs. Denver 70
- Dec 29, 2019 - North Dakota State 66 vs. Denver 55
- Feb 09, 2019 - North Dakota State 81 vs. Denver 71
- Jan 16, 2019 - Denver 80 vs. North Dakota State 65
- Feb 10, 2018 - Denver 66 vs. North Dakota State 63
- Jan 11, 2018 - Denver 67 vs. North Dakota State 61
- Feb 11, 2017 - North Dakota State 81 vs. Denver 63
- Jan 14, 2017 - Denver 79 vs. North Dakota State 55
- Feb 27, 2016 - Denver 70 vs. North Dakota State 59
- Jan 03, 2016 - North Dakota State 75 vs. Denver 49