Who's Playing

North Dakota State @ Denver

Current Records: North Dakota State 6-11; Denver 10-8

What to Know

The Denver Pioneers haven't won a matchup against the North Dakota State Bison since Jan. 16 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Denver and North Dakota State will face off in a Summit battle at 9 p.m. ET at Hamilton Gymnasium. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

On Saturday, the Pioneers lost to the Western Illinois Leathernecks on the road by a decisive 91-74 margin.

Meanwhile, North Dakota State didn't have too much trouble with the South Dakota Coyotes at home on Saturday as they won 73-61.

Denver is now 10-8 while North Dakota State sits at 6-11. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Denver is eighth worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.6 on average. The Bison have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 360th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado

Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bison are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pioneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Pioneers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Dakota State have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Denver.