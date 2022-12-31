Who's Playing

Oral Roberts @ Denver

Current Records: Oral Roberts 11-3; Denver 10-5

What to Know

The Denver Pioneers haven't won a game against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles since Feb. 20 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Pioneers and Oral Roberts will face off in a Summit battle at 3 p.m. ET at Hamilton Gymnasium. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

On Thursday Denver capped 2022 off with an 85-83 win over the UMKC Kangaroos.

Speaking of close games: it was close, but on Thursday the Golden Eagles capped 2022 off with a 92-89 victory over the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks.

Denver have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Thursday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The wins brought Denver up to 10-5 and Oral Roberts to 11-3. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Pioneers rank fourth in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 51.10% on the season. The Golden Eagles have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the contest boasting the seventh most points per game in college basketball at 85.4.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado

Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Pioneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won eight out of their last 15 games against Oral Roberts.