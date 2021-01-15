The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles look to break through against the Denver Pioneers when they meet in Summit League action on Friday in the first of back-to-back games. The Golden Eagles (6-6) have never won at Denver in seven tries. Oral Roberts, fourth in the Summit League at 3-1 and 2-5 on the road, is coming off a 74-57 win over North Dakota on Saturday. The Pioneers (1-8), seventh in the league at 0-2 and 1-5 at home, were swept by South Dakota, 93-54 on Jan. 2 and 79-57 on Jan. 3.

Tip-off from Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver is slated for 2 p.m. ET. Denver leads the all-time series 10-6. The Golden Eagles are 11-point favorites in the latest Oral Roberts vs. Denver odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 153.5. Before making any Denver vs. Oral Roberts picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Denver vs. Oral Roberts. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting trends for Oral Roberts vs. Denver:

Oral Roberts vs. Denver spread: Oral Roberts -11

Oral Roberts vs. Denver over-under: 153.5 points

ORU: Is second in the nation, averaging 12.2 3-pointers per game

DEN: Is averaging 70.5 points per game at home this season

Latest Odds: Denver Pioneers +11 Bet Now

Why Oral Roberts can cover



The Golden Eagles have two players averaging over 20 points per game and five scoring eight or more. Sophomore guard Max Abmas leads the way, averaging 21 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game. He is hitting 49.1 percent of his field goals, including 44 percent from 3-point range, and 84.6 percent of his free throws. He has scored 20 points or more in five games, including 37 at Omaha on Jan. 3 and 33 at Oklahoma State on Dec. 8.

Also wearing out the opposition is redshirt junior forward Kevin Obanor, who averages 20.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. He has scored in double figures in all 11 games he's played in, including a 39-point performance at Omaha on Jan. 2. He also scored 27 at Omaha on Jan. 3 and at Wichita State on Dec. 2. Last season, he played in all 31 games, making 28 starts, and led the team in blocks with 25. He also averaged 12.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Why Denver can cover

Despite their struggles, the Pioneers have three players averaging 9.4 points or more. Leading the offense is junior guard Jase Townsend, who is fifth in the Summit League in scoring at 17.4 points per game. He is also averaging 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He is nearly automatic at the foul line and leads the conference, hitting 91.8 percent of his free throws. Townsend was named Preseason Summit All-League Second Team.

Also leading the Denver offense is freshman forward Sam Hines Jr., who has scored in double figures in four of his eight games played, including a 15-point performance against Texas State on Dec. 19. He is coming off a 14-point effort at South Dakota on Jan. 3. For the season, he is averaging 9.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.5 steals per game.

How to make Oral Roberts vs. Denver picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with the simulations showing the teams will combine for 150 points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 60 percent of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Denver vs. Oral Roberts? And which side of the spread hits well over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.