Who's Playing

Sacramento State @ Denver

Current Records: Sacramento State 1-1; Denver 2-0

What to Know

The Denver Pioneers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Sacramento State Hornets at 9 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at Hamilton Gymnasium. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with the Pioneers going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.

Everything went Denver's way against the Colorado College Tigers last Thursday as they made off with a 90-68 victory.

Meanwhile, Sacramento State was able to grind out a solid win over the UC San Diego Tritons this past Saturday, winning 65-55.

Their wins bumped Denver to 2-0 and Sacramento State to 1-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Denver and the Hornets clash.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado

Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pioneers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Pioneers slightly, as the game opened with the Pioneers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.