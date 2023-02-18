Who's Playing

South Dakota @ Denver

Current Records: South Dakota 11-16; Denver 13-16

What to Know

The Denver Pioneers and the South Dakota Coyotes are set to square off in a Summit matchup at 3 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Hamilton Gymnasium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Pioneers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 80-75 to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

Meanwhile, South Dakota came up short against the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks on Thursday, falling 80-72.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Denver is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. At 3-7 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, the Coyotes aren't so hot on the road, where they are 3-9.

Denver is now 13-16 while South Dakota sits at 11-16. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Denver is stumbling into the game with the 17th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.7 on average. South Dakota has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 356th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado

Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Pioneers are a 3-point favorite against the Coyotes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

South Dakota have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Denver.