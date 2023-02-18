Who's Playing
South Dakota @ Denver
Current Records: South Dakota 11-16; Denver 13-16
What to Know
The Denver Pioneers and the South Dakota Coyotes are set to square off in a Summit matchup at 3 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Hamilton Gymnasium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Pioneers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 80-75 to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.
Meanwhile, South Dakota came up short against the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks on Thursday, falling 80-72.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Denver is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. At 3-7 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, the Coyotes aren't so hot on the road, where they are 3-9.
Denver is now 13-16 while South Dakota sits at 11-16. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Denver is stumbling into the game with the 17th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.7 on average. South Dakota has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 356th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
Odds
The Pioneers are a 3-point favorite against the Coyotes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
South Dakota have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Denver.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Denver 75 vs. South Dakota 60
- Feb 12, 2022 - South Dakota 84 vs. Denver 76
- Jan 13, 2022 - South Dakota 80 vs. Denver 71
- Jan 03, 2021 - South Dakota 79 vs. Denver 57
- Jan 02, 2021 - South Dakota 93 vs. Denver 54
- Jan 30, 2020 - South Dakota 93 vs. Denver 87
- Jan 05, 2020 - South Dakota 80 vs. Denver 78
- Feb 20, 2019 - South Dakota 72 vs. Denver 45
- Jan 02, 2019 - South Dakota 71 vs. Denver 70
- Mar 05, 2018 - South Dakota 76 vs. Denver 58
- Jan 27, 2018 - Denver 84 vs. South Dakota 68
- Dec 30, 2017 - South Dakota 82 vs. Denver 71
- Jan 28, 2017 - South Dakota 88 vs. Denver 83
- Jan 04, 2017 - South Dakota 75 vs. Denver 69
- Feb 21, 2016 - Denver 76 vs. South Dakota 71
- Jan 28, 2016 - Denver 66 vs. South Dakota 52