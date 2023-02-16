Who's Playing
South Dakota State @ Denver
Current Records: South Dakota State 15-11; Denver 13-15
What to Know
The Denver Pioneers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 25 of 2017. Denver and South Dakota State will face off in a Summit battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hamilton Gymnasium. The Jackrabbits will be strutting in after a victory while Denver will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Denver came up short against the North Dakota State Bison this past Saturday, falling 78-70.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, South Dakota State beat the South Dakota Coyotes 72-67 this past Saturday.
The Pioneers are now 13-15 while South Dakota State sits at 15-11. South Dakota State is 9-5 after wins this year, and Denver is 5-9 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
South Dakota State have won 14 out of their last 15 games against Denver.
- Jan 21, 2023 - South Dakota State 76 vs. Denver 61
- Feb 10, 2022 - South Dakota State 84 vs. Denver 61
- Jan 15, 2022 - South Dakota State 80 vs. Denver 62
- Feb 14, 2020 - South Dakota State 90 vs. Denver 78
- Jan 08, 2020 - South Dakota State 80 vs. Denver 68
- Feb 03, 2019 - South Dakota State 92 vs. Denver 82
- Jan 10, 2019 - South Dakota State 78 vs. Denver 66
- Feb 08, 2018 - South Dakota State 81 vs. Denver 77
- Jan 13, 2018 - South Dakota State 94 vs. Denver 72
- Mar 05, 2017 - South Dakota State 83 vs. Denver 73
- Feb 25, 2017 - South Dakota State 88 vs. Denver 64
- Jan 25, 2017 - Denver 91 vs. South Dakota State 82
- Mar 07, 2016 - South Dakota State 54 vs. Denver 53
- Jan 30, 2016 - South Dakota State 67 vs. Denver 56
- Jan 01, 2016 - South Dakota State 68 vs. Denver 59