Who's Playing

South Dakota State @ Denver

Current Records: South Dakota State 15-11; Denver 13-15

What to Know

The Denver Pioneers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 25 of 2017. Denver and South Dakota State will face off in a Summit battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hamilton Gymnasium. The Jackrabbits will be strutting in after a victory while Denver will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Denver came up short against the North Dakota State Bison this past Saturday, falling 78-70.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, South Dakota State beat the South Dakota Coyotes 72-67 this past Saturday.

The Pioneers are now 13-15 while South Dakota State sits at 15-11. South Dakota State is 9-5 after wins this year, and Denver is 5-9 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado

Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Dakota State have won 14 out of their last 15 games against Denver.