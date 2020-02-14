Denver vs. South Dakota State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 14 predictions from proven model

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits and the Denver Pioneers are set to square off in a Summit matchup at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits are 18-8 overall and 13-0 at home, while Denver is 5-20 overall and 0-11 on the road. South Dakota State has won four consecutive games and nine of their last 10. Denver is on a five-game losing streak.

The Jackrabbits are favored by 14.5 points in the latest South Dakota State vs. Denver odds, while the over-under is set at 150.5.

South Dakota State vs. Denver spread: South Dakota State -14.5

South Dakota State vs. Denver over-under: 150.5 points

South Dakota State vs. Denver money line: South Dakota State -1489, Denver +854

What you need to know about South Dakota State

South Dakota State had enough points to win and then some against the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks on Saturday, taking their matchup 81-64. Douglas Wilson led the Jackrabbits with 24 points while Alex Arians and Matt Dentlinger added 19 points each. The team registered a season-best 22 assists.

The Jackrabbits won the most recent meeting between these teams on January 8, 80-68.

What you need to know about Denver

Denver came up short against the PFW Mastodons on Saturday, 70-63. The Mastodons were ahead 38-19 at halftime and by double figures until the final 85 seconds. Jase Townsend led Denver with 15 points. He also leads the Pioneers with 17.9 points per game.

