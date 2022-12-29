Who's Playing

UMKC @ Denver

Current Records: UMKC 5-9; Denver 9-5

What to Know

The Denver Pioneers are 1-3 against the UMKC Kangaroos since February of last year, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. Denver and UMKC will face off in a Summit battle at 9 p.m. ET at Hamilton Gymnasium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Pioneers winning the first 63-55 on the road and the Kangaroos taking the second 72-61.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between UMKC and the South Dakota Coyotes last Monday was still a pretty decisive one as UMKC wrapped it up with a 62-45 win at home.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Denver is expected to win a tight contest. If their 8-4 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

The Pioneers are now 9-5 while the Kangaroos sit at a mirror-image 5-9. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Denver enters the matchup with a 52.20% field goal percentage, good for second best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, UMKC has only been able to knock down 39% percent of their shots, which is the 354th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if Denver's 13.20% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado

Odds

The Pioneers are a 3-point favorite against the Kangaroos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

UMKC have won three out of their last four games against Denver.