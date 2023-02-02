Who's Playing
Western Illinois @ Denver
Current Records: Western Illinois 14-8; Denver 12-12
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Denver Pioneers are heading back home. The Pioneers and the Western Illinois Leathernecks will face off in a Summit battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Hamilton Gymnasium. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.
Denver came up short against the UMKC Roos on Saturday, falling 70-60.
Meanwhile, WIU was able to grind out a solid win over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Saturday, winning 81-73.
Denver ended up a good deal behind WIU when they played in the teams' previous meeting last month, losing 91-74. Maybe Denver will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Leathernecks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Pioneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Leathernecks as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver have won eight out of their last 15 games against Western Illinois.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Western Illinois 91 vs. Denver 74
- Feb 26, 2022 - Denver 83 vs. Western Illinois 77
- Dec 20, 2021 - Western Illinois 84 vs. Denver 80
- Feb 13, 2021 - Western Illinois 82 vs. Denver 75
- Feb 12, 2021 - Western Illinois 75 vs. Denver 69
- Feb 29, 2020 - Denver 69 vs. Western Illinois 63
- Jan 11, 2020 - Western Illinois 86 vs. Denver 80
- Feb 28, 2019 - Denver 74 vs. Western Illinois 46
- Dec 30, 2018 - Western Illinois 78 vs. Denver 60
- Feb 24, 2018 - Denver 89 vs. Western Illinois 52
- Jan 25, 2018 - Denver 70 vs. Western Illinois 58
- Feb 14, 2017 - Denver 78 vs. Western Illinois 72
- Jan 11, 2017 - Denver 84 vs. Western Illinois 70
- Feb 11, 2016 - Western Illinois 63 vs. Denver 60
- Jan 14, 2016 - Denver 76 vs. Western Illinois 69