Who's Playing

Western Illinois @ Denver

Current Records: Western Illinois 14-8; Denver 12-12

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Denver Pioneers are heading back home. The Pioneers and the Western Illinois Leathernecks will face off in a Summit battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Hamilton Gymnasium. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.

Denver came up short against the UMKC Roos on Saturday, falling 70-60.

Meanwhile, WIU was able to grind out a solid win over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Saturday, winning 81-73.

Denver ended up a good deal behind WIU when they played in the teams' previous meeting last month, losing 91-74. Maybe Denver will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado

Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Leathernecks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Pioneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Leathernecks as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver have won eight out of their last 15 games against Western Illinois.