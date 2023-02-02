Who's Playing

Western Illinois @ Denver

Current Records: Western Illinois 14-8; Denver 12-12

What to Know

The Denver Pioneers will be returning home after a four-game road trip. Denver and the Western Illinois Leathernecks will face off in a Summit battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hamilton Gymnasium. WIU will be strutting in after a win while the Pioneers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Denver came up short against the UMKC Roos this past Saturday, falling 70-60.

Meanwhile, WIU beat the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 81-73 this past Saturday.

In the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, Denver lost to the Leathernecks on the road by a decisive 91-74 margin. Maybe Denver will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

  • When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
  • Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Denver have won eight out of their last 15 games against Western Illinois.

  • Jan 07, 2023 - Western Illinois 91 vs. Denver 74
  • Feb 26, 2022 - Denver 83 vs. Western Illinois 77
  • Dec 20, 2021 - Western Illinois 84 vs. Denver 80
  • Feb 13, 2021 - Western Illinois 82 vs. Denver 75
  • Feb 12, 2021 - Western Illinois 75 vs. Denver 69
  • Feb 29, 2020 - Denver 69 vs. Western Illinois 63
  • Jan 11, 2020 - Western Illinois 86 vs. Denver 80
  • Feb 28, 2019 - Denver 74 vs. Western Illinois 46
  • Dec 30, 2018 - Western Illinois 78 vs. Denver 60
  • Feb 24, 2018 - Denver 89 vs. Western Illinois 52
  • Jan 25, 2018 - Denver 70 vs. Western Illinois 58
  • Feb 14, 2017 - Denver 78 vs. Western Illinois 72
  • Jan 11, 2017 - Denver 84 vs. Western Illinois 70
  • Feb 11, 2016 - Western Illinois 63 vs. Denver 60
  • Jan 14, 2016 - Denver 76 vs. Western Illinois 69