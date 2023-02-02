Who's Playing

Western Illinois @ Denver

Current Records: Western Illinois 14-8; Denver 12-12

What to Know

The Denver Pioneers will be returning home after a four-game road trip. Denver and the Western Illinois Leathernecks will face off in a Summit battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hamilton Gymnasium. WIU will be strutting in after a win while the Pioneers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Denver came up short against the UMKC Roos this past Saturday, falling 70-60.

Meanwhile, WIU beat the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 81-73 this past Saturday.

In the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, Denver lost to the Leathernecks on the road by a decisive 91-74 margin. Maybe Denver will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado

Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Denver have won eight out of their last 15 games against Western Illinois.