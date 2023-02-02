Who's Playing
Western Illinois @ Denver
Current Records: Western Illinois 14-8; Denver 12-12
What to Know
The Denver Pioneers will be returning home after a four-game road trip. Denver and the Western Illinois Leathernecks will face off in a Summit battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hamilton Gymnasium. WIU will be strutting in after a win while the Pioneers will be stumbling in from a loss.
Denver came up short against the UMKC Roos this past Saturday, falling 70-60.
Meanwhile, WIU beat the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 81-73 this past Saturday.
In the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, Denver lost to the Leathernecks on the road by a decisive 91-74 margin. Maybe Denver will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Denver have won eight out of their last 15 games against Western Illinois.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Western Illinois 91 vs. Denver 74
- Feb 26, 2022 - Denver 83 vs. Western Illinois 77
- Dec 20, 2021 - Western Illinois 84 vs. Denver 80
- Feb 13, 2021 - Western Illinois 82 vs. Denver 75
- Feb 12, 2021 - Western Illinois 75 vs. Denver 69
- Feb 29, 2020 - Denver 69 vs. Western Illinois 63
- Jan 11, 2020 - Western Illinois 86 vs. Denver 80
- Feb 28, 2019 - Denver 74 vs. Western Illinois 46
- Dec 30, 2018 - Western Illinois 78 vs. Denver 60
- Feb 24, 2018 - Denver 89 vs. Western Illinois 52
- Jan 25, 2018 - Denver 70 vs. Western Illinois 58
- Feb 14, 2017 - Denver 78 vs. Western Illinois 72
- Jan 11, 2017 - Denver 84 vs. Western Illinois 70
- Feb 11, 2016 - Western Illinois 63 vs. Denver 60
- Jan 14, 2016 - Denver 76 vs. Western Illinois 69