Who's Playing

Creighton Bluejays @ DePaul Blue Demons

Current Records: Creighton 11-4, DePaul 3-11

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Creighton. The Creighton Bluejays and the DePaul Blue Demons will face off in a Big East battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Wintrust Arena. DePaul took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Creighton, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Bluejays beat the Friars 69-60. The win made it back-to-back wins for Creighton.

Creighton's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Ryan Kalkbrenner led the charge by dropping a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Trey Alexander, who scored 21 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Blue Demons had to settle for a 68-65 defeat against the Hoyas on Saturday. DePaul has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Da'Sean Nelson, who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds. Jaden Henley was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with five assists.

The Bluejays' win bumped their record up to 11-4. As for the Blue Demons, their loss was their 15th straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 3-11.

Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Creighton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for DePaul, though, as they've been averaging only 30.6 rebounds per game. Given Creighton's sizeable advantage in that area, DePaul will need to find a way to close that gap.

Creighton beat DePaul 84-70 in their previous matchup back in March of 2023. Will Creighton repeat their success, or does DePaul have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Creighton is a big 15.5-point favorite against DePaul, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Series History

Creighton has won all of the games they've played against DePaul in the last 5 years.