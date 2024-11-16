Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between DePaul and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 37-31 lead against Duquesne.

DePaul entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Duquesne step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Duquesne Dukes @ DePaul Blue Demons

Current Records: Duquesne 0-2, DePaul 2-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.98

What to Know

The DePaul Blue Demons' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Duquesne Dukes at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Wintrust Arena. The Blue Demons will be strutting in after a victory while the Dukes will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Monday, DePaul took their game with ease, bagging a 95-64 win over Mercer. With the Blue Demons ahead 51-22 at the half, the match was all but over already.

DePaul got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was NJ Benson out in front who went 5 for 9 en route to 15 points. Another player making a difference was JJ Traynor, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds.

DePaul was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Mercer only racked up ten.

Meanwhile, Duquesne came up short against Princeton on Friday and fell 75-68. The loss hurts even more since the Dukes were up 48-31 with 13:16 left in the second.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Kareem Rozier, who went 5 for 8 en route to 14 points. What's more, he also racked up three threes, the most he's had since back in February. Jahsean Corbett was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds.

DePaul's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 2-0. As for Duquesne, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.

Going forward, DePaul is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).

DePaul came up short against Duquesne in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 66-55. Will DePaul have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

DePaul is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Duquesne, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

DePaul and Duquesne both have 1 win in their last 2 games.