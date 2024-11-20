Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between DePaul and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 29-25 lead against Eastern Illinois.

DePaul entered the match having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Eastern Illinois step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois Panthers @ DePaul Blue Demons

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 1-3, DePaul 4-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 2

What to Know

Panthers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Tuesday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the DePaul Blue Demons at 9:00 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena.

Eastern Illinois fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Northwestern on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 67-58 to the Wildcats.

Kooper Jacobi put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a double-double on 14 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in assists (six).

Meanwhile, DePaul entered their tilt with Duquesne on Friday with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. They blew past the Dukes, posting an 84-58 win. The Blue Demons have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 26 points or more this season.

DePaul's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from David Skogman, who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Isaiah Rivera, who went 7 for 9 en route to 18 points.

DePaul was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 21 assists in three consecutive games.

Eastern Illinois' defeat was their seventh straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 1-3. As for DePaul, their victory bumped their record up to 4-0.

While only DePaul took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, they are probably looking forward to this one considering their 18.5 advantage in the spread. This contest will be their fifth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

Odds

DePaul is a big 18.5-point favorite against Eastern Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Blue Demons, as the game opened with the Blue Demons as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

