Louisville Cardinals @ DePaul Blue Demons

Current Records: Louisville 4-4, DePaul 1-7

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals will head out on the road to face off against the DePaul Blue Demons at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wintrust Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Sunday, the Cardinals couldn't handle the Hokies and fell 75-68. Louisville has struggled against Va. Tech recently, as their match on Sunday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their defeat, Louisville saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who scored 14 points along with 9 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, DePaul's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fifth straight loss. Their painful 89-64 defeat to the Aggies might stick with them for a while. DePaul was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Despite the loss, DePaul got a solid performance out of Chico Carter Jr., who scored 21 points. Da'Sean Nelson was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with 6 rebounds.

DePaul struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Texas A&M pulled down 15.

Not only did DePaul and Louisville lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. As for their next game, DePaul is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Louisville have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like DePaul struggles in that department as they've been averaging 30.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

DePaul is a slight 1-point favorite against Louisville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

DePaul won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.