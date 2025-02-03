Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, DePaul looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 38-29 lead against Seton Hall.

DePaul entered the match with three straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will Seton Hall hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Seton Hall Pirates @ DePaul Blue Demons

Current Records: Seton Hall 6-15, DePaul 10-12

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

Seton Hall is 8-2 against DePaul since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Both will face off in a Big East battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena. The Pirates are no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Seton Hall will head into Tuesday's match ready to turn things around: they couldn't quite beat Providence on Tuesday, but the two-point margin was a huge improvement compared to the 25-point loss they were dealt last Saturday. Seton Hall fell just short of Providence by a score of 69-67.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Prince Aligbe, who went 7 for 12 en route to 19 points plus two steals. Another player making a difference was Garwey Dual, who had 13 points along with three steals.

Meanwhile, DePaul's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight defeat. They fell 72-61 to UConn. The Blue Demons were up 26-12 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Layden Blocker put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 8 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (75%).

DePaul struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Seton Hall's loss dropped their record down to 6-15. As for DePaul, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-12.

Seton Hall is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

Seton Hall was able to grind out a solid win over DePaul in their previous matchup back in January, winning 85-80. The rematch might be a little tougher for Seton Hall since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

DePaul is a 4.5-point favorite against Seton Hall, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Demons as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

Series History

Seton Hall has won 8 out of their last 10 games against DePaul.