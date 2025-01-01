Who's Playing

UConn Huskies @ DePaul Blue Demons

Current Records: UConn 10-3, DePaul 9-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $13.39

What to Know

DePaul will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the UConn Huskies will face off in a Big East battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena. The Blue Demons are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.1 points per game this season.

DePaul's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They put the hurt on Loyola Maryland with a sharp 84-65 victory on Saturday. The Blue Demons have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matchups by 19 points or more this season.

NJ Benson was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 22 points and 17 rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Northwestern last Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

DePaul smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, UConn entered their tilt with Butler last Saturday with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. They managed a 78-74 win over the Bulldogs.

UConn's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Alex Karaban led the charge by posting 21 points in addition to six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Hassan Diarra, who scored 12 points plus seven assists and three steals.

DePaul's victory bumped their record up to 9-4. As for UConn, their win bumped their record up to 10-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. DePaul hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.1 points per game. However, it's not like UConn struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

DePaul was dealt a punishing 101-65 loss at the hands of UConn in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. That match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point DePaul was down 52-29.

Odds

UConn is a big 12.5-point favorite against DePaul, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Huskies, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

UConn has won all of the games they've played against DePaul in the last 5 years.