The DePaul Blue Demons will try to snap their eight-game losing streak when they face the Butler Bulldogs on Wednesday night. DePaul has not picked up a win since knocking off Xavier on Jan. 18. Butler is coming off consecutive losses and has not won a road game since Jan. 1.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Blue Demons are favored by 2.5 points in the latest DePaul vs. Butler odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 138.5.

DePaul vs. Butler spread: DePaul -2.5

DePaul vs. Butler over/under: 138.5 points

DePaul vs. Butler money line: DePaul -140, Butler +118

Why DePaul can cover

Butler is coming off back-to-back losses against Villanova and Georgetown, and the Bulldogs have not won a road game since beating Georgetown on New Year's Day. They have lost six straight road games since then, with five of those setbacks coming by double digits. Their latest road loss came against the Wildcats last Tuesday, as they were unable to cover the 9.5-point spread.

DePaul has three conference home wins under its belt this season, beating Georgetown, Villanova and Xavier. The Blue Demons took St. John's to double overtime at home last Tuesday, so they have been much better at home than on the road. They have a winning record at Wintrust Arena, while Butler has only covered the spread three times in their last 10 road games.

Why Butler can cover

Butler will be motivated to get back on track against a DePaul team that has lost eight straight games. The Bulldogs picked up consecutive wins over St. John's and Xavier earlier this month, and they beat DePaul by eight points in the first meeting between these teams. Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. led Butler with 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting in that matchup.

Sophomore guard Jayden Taylor leads Butler with 13.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, while senior center Manny Bates is adding 12.0 points and 5.7 rebounds, but Bates is questionable for this contest. Sophomore guard Simas Lukosius (11.3) and junior guard Chuck Harris (11.1) are both scoring in double figures as well. The Bulldogs have won nine of the last 10 meetings between these teams, covering the spread at an 8-1-1 clip.

