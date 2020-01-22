DePaul vs. Creighton: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch DePaul vs. Creighton basketball game
Who's Playing
Creighton @ DePaul
Current Records: Creighton 14-5; DePaul 13-5
What to Know
The DePaul Blue Demons are 0-8 against the Creighton Bluejays since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. DePaul will stay at home another game and welcome Creighton at 9 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena. The Blue Demons have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 33 turnovers -- the Blue Demons prevailed over the Butler Bulldogs 79-66 on Saturday. It was another big night for F Paul Reed, who had 23 points along with nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Creighton narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Providence Friars 78-74. It was another big night for G Ty-Shon Alexander, who had 24 points.
The wins brought DePaul up to 13-5 and Creighton to 14-5. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Blue Demons enter the matchup with 46.40% field goal percentage, good for 26th best in college basketball. The Bluejays are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the game boasting the 27th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 46.30%. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Blue Demons are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bluejays, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 146
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Creighton have won all of the games they've played against DePaul in the last six years.
- Mar 09, 2019 - Creighton 91 vs. DePaul 78
- Feb 20, 2019 - Creighton 79 vs. DePaul 67
- Feb 27, 2018 - Creighton 82 vs. DePaul 57
- Feb 07, 2018 - Creighton 76 vs. DePaul 75
- Feb 11, 2017 - Creighton 93 vs. DePaul 58
- Jan 28, 2017 - Creighton 83 vs. DePaul 66
- Feb 06, 2016 - Creighton 88 vs. DePaul 66
- Jan 17, 2016 - Creighton 91 vs. DePaul 80
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Eight moments from the KU, K-State brawl
A look at eight relevant moments that happened before, during and after Tuesday's events
-
Top 25 And 1: LSU returns to rankings
The Tigers are on a seven-game winning streak and alone atop the SEC standings
-
Court Report: Illinois turns it around
Matt Norlander's thorough weekly look around college basketball has great info on Rutgers,...
-
Kansas vs. Kansas State ends in brawl
One of the worst fights in college basketball in years unexpectedly broke out in scary fashion...
-
Evansville fires coach Walter McCarty
McCarty was under the microscope when the school received additional reports of alleged misconduct
-
Villanova vs. Butler preview, prediction
Your viewing guide for the Wildcats vs. the Bulldogs in the biggest game of Tuesday's college...
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home