DePaul vs. Creighton: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Creighton @ DePaul

Current Records: Creighton 14-5; DePaul 13-5

What to Know

The DePaul Blue Demons are 0-8 against the Creighton Bluejays since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. DePaul will stay at home another game and welcome Creighton at 9 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena. The Blue Demons have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 33 turnovers -- the Blue Demons prevailed over the Butler Bulldogs 79-66 on Saturday. It was another big night for F Paul Reed, who had 23 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Creighton narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Providence Friars 78-74. It was another big night for G Ty-Shon Alexander, who had 24 points.

The wins brought DePaul up to 13-5 and Creighton to 14-5. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Blue Demons enter the matchup with 46.40% field goal percentage, good for 26th best in college basketball. The Bluejays are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the game boasting the 27th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 46.30%. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Blue Demons are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bluejays, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 146

Series History

Creighton have won all of the games they've played against DePaul in the last six years.