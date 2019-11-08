DePaul vs. F. Dickinson: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch DePaul vs. Fairleigh Dickinson basketball game
Who's Playing
DePaul (home) vs. F. Dickinson (away)
Current Records: DePaul 2-0; F. Dickinson 1-0
Last Season Records: DePaul 15-15; F. Dickinson 20-13
What to Know
The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will take on the DePaul Blue Demons on the road at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Wintrust Arena. These two teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games.
F. Dickinson took care of business in their home opener. They were fully in charge, breezing past the FDU-Florham Devils 101-52.
Meanwhile, everything went DePaul's way against the Chicago Maroons as they made off with an 84-55 victory.
Their wins bumped the Knights to 1-0 and the Blue Demons to 2-0. A couple last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: F. Dickinson comes into the game boasting the 10th most field goal percentage in the league at 59.40%. The Blue Demons were not quite as good, but they were no chumps, either: they enter the contest with 54.40% field goal percentage, good for 32nd best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports 2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Blue Demons are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Knights.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 148
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
