DePaul vs. F. Dickinson: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

How to watch DePaul vs. Fairleigh Dickinson basketball game

Who's Playing

DePaul (home) vs. F. Dickinson (away)

Last Season Records: DePaul 15-15; F. Dickinson 20-13

What to Know

F. Dickinson will take on DePaul at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Wintrust Arena. F. Dickinson finished 20-13 last year and will be coming in after their first-season game against FDU-Florham at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Rothman Center. DePaul finished 15-15 last season and will be coming in after their game against Chicago at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Wintrust Arena.

Two last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Knights were 21st best (top 6%) in field goal percentage, finishing the 2018 season at 47.50%. DePaul was not quite as good, but they were no chumps, either: they ranked 24th in the league in field goal percentage, closing the year with 47.10% overall (top 7%). We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

  • When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: Fox Sports 2
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

Watch This Game Live
Stream the whole football season on fuboTV.
Regional restrictions may apply.
Our Latest Stories