DePaul vs. F. Dickinson: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch DePaul vs. Fairleigh Dickinson basketball game
Who's Playing
DePaul (home) vs. F. Dickinson (away)
Last Season Records: DePaul 15-15; F. Dickinson 20-13
What to Know
F. Dickinson will take on DePaul at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Wintrust Arena. F. Dickinson finished 20-13 last year and will be coming in after their first-season game against FDU-Florham at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Rothman Center. DePaul finished 15-15 last season and will be coming in after their game against Chicago at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Wintrust Arena.
Two last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Knights were 21st best (top 6%) in field goal percentage, finishing the 2018 season at 47.50%. DePaul was not quite as good, but they were no chumps, either: they ranked 24th in the league in field goal percentage, closing the year with 47.10% overall (top 7%). We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports 2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Memphis vs. UIC odds, picks, simulations
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Memphis vs. Illinois-Chicago game 10,000...
-
Top 25 And 1: Auburn faces Davidson
Bob McKillop's Wildcats return the top six scorers from a team that went 14-4 in the A-10 last...
-
Kentucky vs. EKU odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Kentucky vs. EKU game 10,000 times.
-
Student chucks ball in half-court shot
Just a bit outside
-
Watch Miami (Ohio) vs. No. 18 DePaul
Watch the matchup between Miami (Ohio) and DePaul
-
Watch No. 15 Texas vs. South Florida
Watch the Longhorns' season opener against the Bulls
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...