DePaul vs. F. Dickinson: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

DePaul (home) vs. F. Dickinson (away)

Last Season Records: DePaul 15-15; F. Dickinson 20-13

What to Know

F. Dickinson will take on DePaul at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Wintrust Arena. F. Dickinson finished 20-13 last year and will be coming in after their first-season game against FDU-Florham at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Rothman Center. DePaul finished 15-15 last season and will be coming in after their game against Chicago at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Wintrust Arena.

Two last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Knights were 21st best (top 6%) in field goal percentage, finishing the 2018 season at 47.50%. DePaul was not quite as good, but they were no chumps, either: they ranked 24th in the league in field goal percentage, closing the year with 47.10% overall (top 7%). We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.