Who's Playing

Georgetown @ DePaul

Current Records: Georgetown 5-8; DePaul 6-7

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas lost both of their matches to the DePaul Blue Demons last season on scores of 74-82 and 65-68, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Hoyas and DePaul will face off in a Big East battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Wintrust Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Last week, Georgetown lost to the Connecticut Huskies on the road by a decisive 84-73 margin. Guard Brandon Murray had a pretty forgettable game, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over eight times en route to a 10-point finish.

Meanwhile, DePaul received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 80-65 to the Creighton Bluejays. DePaul got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jalen Terry (14), guard Umoja Gibson (14), forward Eral Penn (12), and forward Javan Johnson (11).

Georgetown is now 5-8 while the Blue Demons sit at 6-7. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Hoyas are fourth worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.1 on average. DePaul has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 25th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Georgetown have won eight out of their last 14 games against DePaul.