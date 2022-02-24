The DePaul Blue Demons and the Georgetown Hoyas will face off in a Big East clash at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Capital One Arena. Georgetown is 6-20 overall and 6-9 at home, while the Blue Demons are 12-14 overall and 3-7 on the road. DePaul picked up an 82-74 win on Feb. 9 in the first meeting between these teams. Thursday night's rematch can be seen on CBS Sports Network.

The Blue Demons are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Georgetown vs. DePaul odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 145.

Georgetown vs. DePaul spread: Georgetown +2.5

Georgetown vs. DePaul over-under: 145 points

What you need to know about Georgetown

Georgetown is on a 16-game losing streak, with its last win coming against Howard on Dec. 15. The Hoyas are coming off one of their best showings of the season though, staying within striking distance in a 74-66 loss at then-No. 10 Villanova on Saturday. They have been within 15 points in each of their last five losses.

Senior guard Donald Carey leads Georgetown with 14 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Aminu Mohammed, Kaiden Rice and Dante Harris are each scoring in double figures as well. The Hoyas have dominated DePaul historically, winning 10 of their last 12 meetings at home.

What you need to know about DePaul

DePaul is on a losing skid of its own, falling in four straight games. The Blue Demons came up short in a 66-64 thriller at Seton Hall last Saturday, marking the third game of the four-game losing skid that has been decided by one possession. Leading scorer Javon Freeman-Liberty led DePaul with 22 points during the loss to the Pirates.

Senior Courvoisier McCauley recorded his first double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Freeman-Liberty has been one of the best players in the Big East, averaging 20.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. DePaul has covered the spread in five of its last seven games.

