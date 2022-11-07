Who's Playing

Loyola-Maryland @ DePaul

What to Know

The Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds and the DePaul Blue Demons will face off at 7:45 p.m. ET November 7th at Wintrust Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Loyola-Maryland struggled last year, ending up 14-16. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for DePaul (15-16), either, so the team is looking forward to a new start.

Since the experts predict a loss, the Greyhounds will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:45 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:45 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Blue Demons are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Greyhounds, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Blue Demons slightly, as the game opened with the Blue Demons as a 15-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.