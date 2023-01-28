Who's Playing

Marquette @ DePaul

Current Records: Marquette 16-5; DePaul 9-12

What to Know

After two games on the road, the DePaul Blue Demons are heading back home. The Blue Demons and the #16 Marquette Golden Eagles will face off in a Big East battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wintrust Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Marquette winning the first 87-76 at home and DePaul taking the second 91-80.

DePaul was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 81-76 to the Georgetown Hoyas. Despite the loss, DePaul got a solid performance out of guard Umoja Gibson, who had 24 points.

Meanwhile, Marquette took their game against the Seton Hall Pirates on Saturday by a conclusive 74-53 score. The oddsmakers were on the Golden Eagles' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. It was another big night for their forward Oso Ighodaro, who had 18 points along with six boards.

The Blue Demons are now 9-12 while Marquette sits at 16-5. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: DePaul has only been able to knock down 42.20% percent of their shots, which is the 46th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Marquette's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank third in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 50.30% on the season. We'll see if their 8.10% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Marquette have won ten out of their last 15 games against DePaul.