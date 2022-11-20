Who's Playing

Oklahoma State @ DePaul

Current Records: Oklahoma State 2-2; DePaul 3-1

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will square off against the DePaul Blue Demons at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Baha Mar Convention Center.

Oklahoma State was close but no cigar on Friday as they fell 60-56 to the UCF Knights. Despite the loss, the Cowboys got a solid performance out of forward Moussa Cisse, who posted a double-double on 14 points and 14 rebounds in addition to six blocks. Cisse has also now had at least three blocks in his past four games. Cisse's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, DePaul came up short against the Santa Clara Broncos on Friday, falling 69-61. DePaul's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Umoja Gibson, who had 18 points along with five boards.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.