Who's Playing

Seton Hall @ DePaul

Current Records: Seton Hall 10-8; DePaul 8-9

What to Know

The Seton Hall Pirates are 11-3 against the DePaul Blue Demons since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Pirates will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Wintrust Arena at noon ET. The teams split their matchups last year, with DePaul winning the first 96-92 at home and Seton Hall taking the second 66-64.

Seton Hall didn't have too much trouble with the Georgetown Hoyas on the road on Tuesday as they won 66-51. Seton Hall can attribute much of their success to guard Al-Amir Dawes, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 24 points.

Meanwhile, DePaul was able to grind out a solid win over the Villanova Wildcats on Tuesday, winning 75-65. Among those leading the charge for the Blue Demons was forward Da'Sean Nelson, who had 24 points in addition to eight rebounds.

The Pirates are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Seton Hall to 10-8 and DePaul to 8-9. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Pirates are a 3.5-point favorite against the Blue Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Seton Hall have won 11 out of their last 14 games against DePaul.