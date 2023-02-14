Who's Playing

St. John's @ DePaul

Current Records: St. John's 15-11; DePaul 9-16

What to Know

A Big East battle is on tap between the St. John's Red Storm and the DePaul Blue Demons at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Wintrust Arena. St. John's will be strutting in after a victory while DePaul will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Red Storm beat the Providence Friars 73-68 this past Saturday. St. John's got double-digit scores from five players: forward David Jones (16), guard AJ Storr (15), guard Dylan Addae-Wusu (13), guard Posh Alexander (10), and center Joel Soriano (10).

Meanwhile, DePaul ended up a good deal behind the Villanova Wildcats when they played last week, losing 81-65. The top scorers for DePaul were guard Umoja Gibson (18 points) and forward Javan Johnson (18 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, St. John's is expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on St. John's' opponents whenever they hit the road.

The Red Storm's win brought them up to 15-11 while the Blue Demons' loss pulled them down to 9-16. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: St. John's is 50th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74 on average. DePauls have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the game with the 14th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Odds

The Red Storm are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Blue Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

St. John's have won 11 out of their last 17 games against DePaul.