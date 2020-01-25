DePaul vs. St. John's: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

St. John's @ DePaul

Current Records: St. John's 12-8; DePaul 13-6

What to Know

A Big East battle is on tap between the DePaul Blue Demons and the St. John's Red Storm at 2 p.m. ET this afternoon at Wintrust Arena. DePaul struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 74.89 points per game.

DePaul received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 83-68 to the Creighton Bluejays. Forward Paul Reed put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds in addition to three blocks.

Meanwhile, the game between St. John's and the Marquette Golden Eagles on Tuesday was not particularly close, with St. John's falling 82-68. Guard LJ Figueroa had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 30 minutes with.

The Blue Demons are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 9-8-1 against the spread.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.12

Odds

The Blue Demons are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Red Storm, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Demons as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 146

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

St. John's have won six out of their last ten games against DePaul.