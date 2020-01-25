DePaul vs. St. John's: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch DePaul vs. St. John's basketball game
Who's Playing
St. John's @ DePaul
Current Records: St. John's 12-8; DePaul 13-6
What to Know
A Big East battle is on tap between the DePaul Blue Demons and the St. John's Red Storm at 2 p.m. ET this afternoon at Wintrust Arena. DePaul struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 74.89 points per game.
DePaul received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 83-68 to the Creighton Bluejays. Forward Paul Reed put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds in addition to three blocks.
Meanwhile, the game between St. John's and the Marquette Golden Eagles on Tuesday was not particularly close, with St. John's falling 82-68. Guard LJ Figueroa had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 30 minutes with.
The Blue Demons are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 9-8-1 against the spread.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.12
Odds
The Blue Demons are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Red Storm, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Demons as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 146
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
St. John's have won six out of their last ten games against DePaul.
- Jan 11, 2020 - St. John's 74 vs. DePaul 67
- Mar 13, 2019 - St. John's 82 vs. DePaul 74
- Mar 03, 2019 - DePaul 92 vs. St. John's 83
- Jan 12, 2019 - DePaul 79 vs. St. John's 71
- Feb 14, 2018 - St. John's 77 vs. DePaul 76
- Jan 06, 2018 - DePaul 91 vs. St. John's 74
- Jan 16, 2017 - St. John's 78 vs. DePaul 68
- Jan 01, 2017 - St. John's 79 vs. DePaul 73
- Feb 25, 2016 - DePaul 83 vs. St. John's 75
- Feb 17, 2016 - St. John's 80 vs. DePaul 65
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Villanova vs. Providence: Preview, pick
The Wildcats face the Friars in a Big East showdown Saturday on CBS
-
Kentucky vs. TTU odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Texas Tech game 10,000...
-
Villanova vs. Providence odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Villanova vs. Providence game 10,000...
-
Michigan vs. Illinois odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Michigan vs. Illinois game 10,000...
-
Auburn vs. Iowa State odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Auburn vs. Iowa State game 10,000...
-
Butler vs. Marquette odds, simulation
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Butler vs. Marquette game 10,000 times.
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home