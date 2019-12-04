DePaul vs. Texas Tech: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

DePaul (home) vs. Texas Tech (away)

Current Records: DePaul 8-0; Texas Tech 5-2

The DePaul Blue Demons will take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at home. DePaul is coming into the contest hot, not having lost a contest yet.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 21 turnovers, the Blue Demons took down the Minnesota Golden Gophers 73-68 last Friday. G Charlie Moore was the offensive standout of the game for DePaul, as he posted a double-double on 21 points and 12 assists in addition to five steals.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech also played a matchup with a lot of turnovers (19) and lost 83-76 to the Creighton Bluejays. Texas Tech got a solid performance out of G Chris Clarke, who had 17 points and nine assists along with seven rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

DePaul's win lifted them to 8-0 while Texas Tech's loss dropped them down to 5-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: DePaul enters the matchup with 49.40% field goal percentage, good for 17th best in college basketball. The Red Raiders have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the 22nd most points per game in the league at 81.7. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.20

The Red Raiders are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Blue Demons.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 140

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.