DePaul vs. USF odds: 2019 CBI Championship Game 3 picks, predictions from model on 11-5 run

USF and DePaul meet in the deciding game of the best-of-three 2019 College Basketball Invitational championship series on Friday in Chicago. South Florida (23-14), which is looking for its first postseason championship, won the first game of the 2019 CBI championship series on its home court Monday before DePaul (19-16) rebounded to win at home on Wednesday to tie the series at 1-1. Tipoff for the rubber match is set for 7 p.m. ET from McGrath-Phillips Arena in Chicago. The Blue Demons, who lead the all-time series 16-13, are favored by one in the latest DePaul vs. USF odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 145. Before making any DePaul vs. South Florida picks of your own, consult the 2019 CBI Championship predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has taken into account that after scoring a season-low 61 points on Monday, the Blue Demons reached 100 for the fourth time this season in a 100-96 overtime win over the Bulls in Game 2. DePaul has rarely been kept down this year and is averaging 84.3 points over the past three games. For the season, the Blue Demons are 36th in the country at 78.7 points per game and 33rd overall in field goal percentage at 47.5.

DePaul, which has won six of nine and is 16-6 on its home court, is led by senior guard Max Strus, who has been on fire. He scored 32 points against the Bulls on Wednesday, his third 30-plus game in the CBI 2019, and is averaging 28.8 points in five CBI games. Sophomore forward Paul Reed had 28 points and 16 rebounds on Wednesday.

But just because the Blue Demons found their scoring touch on Wednesday doesn't guarantee they'll cover the DePaul vs. USF spread in the deciding game of the 2019 CBI championship series.

That's because the Bulls are vastly improved this season. They have won 13 more games than last season, tied with UC Irvine for best win improvement in college basketball. South Florida is also attempting to win five postseason games in a season for the first time in school history. Senior guard Laquincy Rideau scored a season-high 35 points and had four steals Wednesday.

Also making a huge impact in the series is redshirt freshman Alexis Yetna (12.1), who had 26 points and 13 rebounds in Game 2. He has more double-doubles (15) than eight teams in the AAC and has four in the 2019 CBI.

