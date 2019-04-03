DePaul vs. USF odds, picks, predictions for 2019 CBI Championship Game 2 from model on 11-5 run

USF hopes to close out the best-of-three 2019 College Basketball Invitational championship series when it visits DePaul Wednesday. The Bulls (23-13) won Game 1, 63-61, in Tampa after sophomore guard David Collins hit a runner with 1.6 seconds left. The Blue Demons (18-16), however, will hold home-court advantage the rest of the way. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from McGrath-Phillips Arena in Chicago, where DePaul is 15-6 this season. The Blue Demons are favored by six in the latest DePaul vs. USF odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 146.5. Before making any DePaul vs. South Florida picks of your own, listen to the 2019 CBI Championship predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned over $4,000 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It entered the postseason on an 11-5 run on top-rated picks, and it's also on fire in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, calling Auburn's huge upset of Kentucky in the Elite Eight and nailing 14 Sweet 16 teams. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on DePaul vs. USF. We can tell you it is leaning under, and it has an extremely strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 70 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows that despite Monday's loss, DePaul has been hot, winning five of eight. It has a statistical advantage over the Bulls in several categories, including field goal percentage and points per game. The Blue Demons are 35th in field goal percentage at 47.4 compared to 42.7 for South Florida. DePaul is also 43rd in points at 78.1 per game compared to 71 for USF.

Senior guard Max Strus was limited to 17 points in Monday's loss, but has been a scoring machine for DePaul this season. He is averaging 28 points in the tournament, has double-figures in 26 straight games, and has scored 10 or more in 56 of 64 games at DePaul. Senior guard Eli Cain scored 19 in Game 1 and is averaging 15 points in the CBI 2019.

But just because the Blue Demons have dominated at home does not guarantee they will cover the DePaul vs. USF spread in Game 2 of the 2019 CBI finals.

That's because the Bulls dominate the boards. South Florida ranks 14th nationally and second in the American Athletic Conference with a plus-6.7 rebounding margin. The Bulls out-rebounded the Blue Demons 38-33 in Game 1 and rank sixth in the NCAA with 13.7 offensive rebounds per game. The Bulls also held the Blue Demons to 25 points in the first half and 61 for the game, both season lows.

South Florida has won nine in a row over the Blue Demons and has not lost to DePaul since 2008. Collins is averaging 20.5 points in the 2019 CBI, including 31 in the opener against Stony Brook. Junior guard Laquincy Rideau had 15 points on Monday and owns South Florida's single-season steals record with 94.

So who wins USF vs. DePaul? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the South Florida vs. DePaul spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,000 on its college basketball picks, and find out.