Who's Playing

Xavier @ DePaul

Current Records: Xavier 15-3; DePaul 8-10

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the #8 Xavier Musketeers will be on the road. The Musketeers and the DePaul Blue Demons will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Wintrust Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Xavier winning the first 68-67 on the road and DePaul taking the second 69-65.

On Sunday, Xavier narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Marquette Golden Eagles 80-76. It was another big night for Xavier's forward Jack Nunge, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds in addition to three blocks.

Speaking of close games: DePaul was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 71-67 to the Seton Hall Pirates. The defeat was just more heartbreak for the Blue Demons, who fell 66-64 when the teams previously met last February. One thing holding DePaul back was the mediocre play of forward Javan Johnson, who did not have his best game: he played for 39 minutes with 2-for-13 shooting.

The Musketeers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

Xavier is now 15-3 while DePaul sits at 8-10. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Xavier ranks third in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 50.60% on the season. On the other end of the spectrum, the Blue Demons have only been able to knock down 41.70% percent of their shots, which is the 34th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if Xavier's 8.90% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Musketeers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Blue Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Musketeers as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Xavier have won 11 out of their last 14 games against DePaul.