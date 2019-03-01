Detroit Mercy star Antoine Davis breaks Stephen Curry's NCAA record for 3-pointers made by a freshman

Detroit Mercy freshman Antoine Davis has been making 3-pointers at a record-setting rate this season, and Thursday, he knocked down a big piece of history by breaking Stephen Curry's long-held NCAA freshman record for most 3-pointers made in a single season.

Davis added four long-balls to his resume in Detroit's 87-85 win over IUPUI, getting him to 123 on the season with one regular season game left. Curry's record, 122, stood for more than a decade when he set the mark in 2006-2007 playing for Davidson.

Curry set the record by taking only 8.8 3-pointers per game that season, a stark contrast to Davis's 11.6 attempts per game, but credit to Davis nonetheless for sneaking past one of the best shooters of the generation regardless of the volume. To make 123 3-pointers would be an outstanding career achievement for many players in college, but to do so through 28 games is something to hang your hat on.

"I couldn't help but smile," Davis said after the game via The Associated Press about breaking the record. "I was trying to keep my composure with crowd clapping and the standing ovation.

"The feeling is unreal."

Davis and the Titans will finish off their regular-season Saturday at home against Illinois Chicago.