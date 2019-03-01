Detroit Mercy star Antoine Davis breaks Stephen Curry's NCAA record for 3-pointers made by a freshman
Davis broke the record that stood for more than a decade held by Golden State's star guard
Detroit Mercy freshman Antoine Davis has been making 3-pointers at a record-setting rate this season, and Thursday, he knocked down a big piece of history by breaking Stephen Curry's long-held NCAA freshman record for most 3-pointers made in a single season.
Davis added four long-balls to his resume in Detroit's 87-85 win over IUPUI, getting him to 123 on the season with one regular season game left. Curry's record, 122, stood for more than a decade when he set the mark in 2006-2007 playing for Davidson.
Curry set the record by taking only 8.8 3-pointers per game that season, a stark contrast to Davis's 11.6 attempts per game, but credit to Davis nonetheless for sneaking past one of the best shooters of the generation regardless of the volume. To make 123 3-pointers would be an outstanding career achievement for many players in college, but to do so through 28 games is something to hang your hat on.
"I couldn't help but smile," Davis said after the game via The Associated Press about breaking the record. "I was trying to keep my composure with crowd clapping and the standing ovation.
"The feeling is unreal."
Davis and the Titans will finish off their regular-season Saturday at home against Illinois Chicago.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bracketology: Pac-12 takes big hit
The Huskies winning the Pac-12 on the night they lost to the No. 275 team in the NET says everything...
-
Bowling Green vs. Kent State odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Bowling Green vs. Kent State 10,000 times
-
Bubble watch: Arizona State goes down
Tracking how the bubble teams did on Thursday and looking ahead to Friday's game involving...
-
Dayton vs. Rhode Island odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Dayton vs. Rhode Island 10,000 times
-
Arizona tops Oregon State at the buzzer
The Wildcats went ahead at the after trailing for much of the evening at Oregon State
-
Columbia vs. Brown odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Columbia vs. Brown 10,000 times.