The IUPUI Jaguars look to continue their home success when they take on the Detroit Mercy Titans in a Horizon League matchup on Friday. The Jaguars (4-9, 0-2 Horizon), who are 3-2 on their home court this season, are coming off their largest win of the year, a 90-67 win over Defiance on Dec. 21. The Titans (0-13, 0-2 Horizon), who are 0-10 on the road, are coming off an 83-66 loss to North Carolina State on Saturday. The Titans are off to their worst start since going 0-14 to open the 1987-88 season, one in which saw them reach the MCC Championship Game.

Tip-off is set for noon ET at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. Detroit holds a 7-2 edge in the all-time series, including a 3-2 mark in games played at Indianapolis. The Titans are 2-point favorites in the latest Detroit Mercy vs. IUPUI odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 139.5. Before making any IUPUI vs. Detroit Mercy picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Detroit Mercy vs. IUPUI spread: Detroit Mercy -2

Detroit Mercy vs. IUPUI over/under: 139.5 points

Detroit Mercy vs. IUPUI money line: Detroit Mercy -133, IUPUI +112

DET: The Titans have hit the game total over in 12 of their last 19 road games (+5.40 Units)

IUPUI: The Jaguars have hit the team total over in 19 of their last 29 games (+7.10 Units)

Why Detroit Mercy can cover

Senior guard Jayden Stone is among the Horizon League's top scorers, averaging 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Stone injured his ankle against Loyola Marymount on Dec. 18 and played just three minutes. He then missed the last two games, but is considered day-to-day and should be back on Friday. His best game so far was a 34-point, six-rebound, four-assist and three-steal performance in a 76-72 loss against Eastern Michigan on Nov. 21.

Sophomore guard Marcus Tankersley is proving to be another weapon for the Titans. In 13 games, including 11 starts, he is averaging 13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and one steal per game. He is coming off a 20-point and three steal performance against North Carolina State, and has already registered one double-double on the year. In a 91-59 loss to Northwestern on Dec. 10, he scored a season-high 23 points, while grabbing 11 rebounds.

Why IUPUI can cover

The Jaguars are led by junior guard Jlynn Counter, who has reached double-digit scoring in 10 of 13 games this season. He poured in a season-high 23 in a 73-67 loss to Linwood on Dec. 16. He followed that up with an 18-point performance in the win over Defiance. Counter is in his second season with the program and is averaging 16.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Senior guard Bryce Monroe is in his second year in the program and is averaging 11 points and two assists per game. In a 101-65 loss at Minnesota on Dec. 12, he poured in 20 points, while dishing out three assists. It was the third time this year in which he reached 20 points, and the seventh time in 12 games he scored in double figures. Although he has struggled from the floor at times this season, he is one of the team's best free-throw shooters, connecting on 87.9% of his foul shots.

The model has simulated this matchup 10,000 times and is leaning Under on the total. In fact, it says Detroit Mercy's Ryan Hurst will score five fewer points than his season average.

It also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations.