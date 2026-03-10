The 2026 Horizon League Final takes place on Tuesday as the Detroit Mercy Titans face the Wright State Raiders. The Titans (17-14, 12-8 Horizon) are riding a three-game winning streak, most recently knocking off Robert Morris, 70-64, on Monday. The Raiders (22-11, 15-5 Horizon) have won four in a row, including a 103-90 Monday win over Northern Kentucky. Wright State leads the all-time series 27-10.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from the Corteva Coliseum in Indianapolis. The teams split their two regular season matchups, with the road team winning each. The Raiders are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Detroit Mercy vs. Wright State odds, while the over/under is 151.5. Before making any Wright State vs. Detroit Mercy picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly after any $5+ bet:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered conference tournament week on a sizzling 14-2 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-21 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Wright State vs. Detroit Mercy 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Detroit Mercy vs. Wright State:

Wright State vs. Detroit Mercy spread: Wright State -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Wright State vs. Detroit Mercy over/under: 151.5 points Wright State vs. Detroit Mercy money line: Wright State -173, Detroit Mercy +144 Wright State vs. Detroit Mercy picks: See picks at SportsLine Wright State vs. Detroit Mercy streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days:

Top Detroit Mercy vs. Wright State predictions

SportsLine's model has simulated Wright State vs. Detroit Mercy 10,000 times and is going Over on the total (151.5 points). The two regular season matchups between these two averaged 158.5 combined points. Over their last nine meetings overall, seven have gone over 151.5 points. Additionally, both teams' offenses are far ahead of their respective defenses.

Detroit Mercy is 131st in the nation in scoring but just 300th in terms of points allowed per game. As for Wright State, it is 77th nationally in points per game but only 162nd in points allowed. Both teams are forecasted to both score more and allow more points in this contest than their season averages. That allows the Over to hit 61.5% of the time.

How to make Wright State vs. Detroit Mercy picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Detroit Mercy vs. Wright State, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wright State vs. Detroit Mercy spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.