Who's Playing

Ball State Cardinals @ Detroit Titans

Current Records: Ball State 6-2, Detroit 0-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals will head out on the road to face off against the Detroit Titans at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Calihan Hall. Detroit does have the home-court advantage, but Ball State is expected to win by 1.5 points.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.4% better than the opposition, a fact Ball State proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Knights by a score of 67-58. The victory was just what Ball State needed coming off of a 90-64 loss in their prior contest.

Meanwhile, Detroit's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their eighth straight loss. They took a 69-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Vikings.

The Cardinals' win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-2. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.3 points per game. As for the Titans, their loss dropped their record down to 0-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Ball State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Detroit struggles in that department as they've been averaging 30.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Ball State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 136 points.

