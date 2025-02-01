Who's Playing

Green Bay Phoenix @ Detroit Titans

Current Records: Green Bay 2-20, Detroit 6-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Detroit and Green Bay are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Calihan Hall. The Phoenix took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Titans, who come in off a win.

Having struggled with six losses in a row, Detroit finally turned things around against N. Kentucky on Thursday. They came out on top against the Norse by a score of 68-57.

Meanwhile, Green Bay's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their 18th straight defeat. They fell 68-54 to Oakland. The match was a 29-29 toss-up at halftime, but the Phoenix couldn't quite close it out.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Green Bay struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Oakland pulled down 18.

Detroit's victory bumped their record up to 6-16. As for Green Bay, their loss dropped their record down to 2-20.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Detroit has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Green Bay, though, as they've been averaging only 28.2. Given Detroit's sizable advantage in that area, Green Bay will need to find a way to close that gap.

Detroit came up short against Green Bay in their previous meeting back in January of 2024, falling 78-64. Will Detroit have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Detroit and Green Bay both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.