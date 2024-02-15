Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Detroit after losing 27 in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead IUPUI 44-29.

Detroit came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

IUPUI Jaguars @ Detroit Titans

Current Records: IUPUI 6-20, Detroit 0-26

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the IUPUI Jaguars and the Detroit Titans are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 14th at Calihan Hall. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with six consecutive losses for IUPUI and 27 for the Titans dating back to last season.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact IUPUI found out the hard way on Saturday. They were dealt a punishing 92-65 loss at the hands of the Mastodons. IUPUI was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 43-24.

IUPUI struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They are 2-7 when they just don't pass the ball.

Meanwhile, the Titans came up short against the Norse on Saturday and fell 79-67. The over/under was set at 146.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Jaguars dropped their record down to 6-20 with that defeat, which was their seventh straight at home. As for the Titans, their loss dropped their record down to 0-26.

IUPUI will be fighting an uphill battle on Wednesday as the experts have pegged them as the 5.5-point underdog. This contest will be their 14th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-8 against the spread).

IUPUI beat the Titans 67-55 in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for IUPUI since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Detroit is a solid 5.5-point favorite against IUPUI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series History

Detroit has won 7 out of their last 10 games against IUPUI.