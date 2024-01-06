Halftime Report
Milwaukee needs a win to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. They have jumped out to a quick 37-28 lead against Detroit.
If Milwaukee keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-8 in no time. On the other hand, Detroit will have to make due with an 0-17 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Milwaukee Panthers @ Detroit Titans
Current Records: Milwaukee 7-8, Detroit 0-16
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan
What to Know
We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Milwaukee Panthers and the Detroit Titans are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Calihan Hall. Detroit does have the home-court advantage, but Milwaukee is expected to win by eight points.
After a string of three wins, Milwaukee's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 100-95 defeat to the Golden Grizzlies. Despite running the score up even higher than they did on Sunday (91), Milwaukee still had to take the loss.
Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Detroit, who are still winless after their 16th contest. They lost to the Phoenix at home by a decisive 69-51 margin on Thursday. Detroit found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 16.4% worse than the opposition.
The Panthers now have a losing record at 7-8. As for the Titans, they bumped their record down to 0-16 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight at home.
Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Milwaukee have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Detroit, though, as they've been averaging only 31.4 rebounds per game. Given Milwaukee's sizeable advantage in that area, Detroit will need to find a way to close that gap.
Milwaukee beat Detroit 94-89 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Milwaukee since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Milwaukee is a big 8-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Panthers, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 6-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 151 points.
Series History
Detroit has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.
- Feb 09, 2023 - Milwaukee 94 vs. Detroit 89
- Dec 31, 2022 - Milwaukee 84 vs. Detroit 81
- Jan 22, 2022 - Detroit 71 vs. Milwaukee 58
- Jan 07, 2022 - Detroit 85 vs. Milwaukee 60
- Feb 23, 2020 - Detroit 79 vs. Milwaukee 73
- Jan 16, 2020 - Detroit 90 vs. Milwaukee 84
- Feb 14, 2019 - Detroit 90 vs. Milwaukee 84
- Jan 12, 2019 - Detroit 93 vs. Milwaukee 84
- Feb 22, 2018 - Milwaukee 72 vs. Detroit 49
- Dec 30, 2017 - Milwaukee 87 vs. Detroit 79