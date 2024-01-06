Halftime Report

Milwaukee needs a win to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. They have jumped out to a quick 37-28 lead against Detroit.

If Milwaukee keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-8 in no time. On the other hand, Detroit will have to make due with an 0-17 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Milwaukee Panthers @ Detroit Titans

Current Records: Milwaukee 7-8, Detroit 0-16

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Milwaukee Panthers and the Detroit Titans are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Calihan Hall. Detroit does have the home-court advantage, but Milwaukee is expected to win by eight points.

After a string of three wins, Milwaukee's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 100-95 defeat to the Golden Grizzlies. Despite running the score up even higher than they did on Sunday (91), Milwaukee still had to take the loss.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Detroit, who are still winless after their 16th contest. They lost to the Phoenix at home by a decisive 69-51 margin on Thursday. Detroit found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 16.4% worse than the opposition.

The Panthers now have a losing record at 7-8. As for the Titans, they bumped their record down to 0-16 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight at home.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Milwaukee have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Detroit, though, as they've been averaging only 31.4 rebounds per game. Given Milwaukee's sizeable advantage in that area, Detroit will need to find a way to close that gap.

Milwaukee beat Detroit 94-89 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Milwaukee since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 8-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Panthers, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

Series History

Detroit has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.