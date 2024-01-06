Who's Playing

Milwaukee Panthers @ Detroit Titans

Current Records: Milwaukee 7-8, Detroit 0-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Milwaukee Panthers and the Detroit Titans will face off in a Horizon League clash at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Calihan Hall. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

After a string of three wins, Milwaukee's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They fell 100-95 to the Golden Grizzlies. Despite running the score up even higher than they did on Sunday (91), Milwaukee still had to take the loss.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Detroit, who are still winless after their 16th match. The game between the Titans and the Phoenix on Thursday wasn't a total blowout, but with the Titans falling 69-51 at home it was darn close to turning into one. Detroit found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 16.4% worse than the opposition.

The Panthers now have a losing record at 7-8. As for the Titans, they bumped their record down to 0-16 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight at home.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Milwaukee have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Detroit, though, as they've been averaging only 31.4 rebounds per game. Given Milwaukee's sizeable advantage in that area, Detroit will need to find a way to close that gap.

Milwaukee beat Detroit 94-89 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Milwaukee since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Detroit has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.