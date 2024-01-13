Halftime Report

N. Kentucky needs a win to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. They have jumped out to a quick 35-28 lead against Detroit.

If N. Kentucky keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-9 in no time. On the other hand, Detroit will have to make due with an 0-18 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

N. Kentucky Norse @ Detroit Titans

Current Records: N. Kentucky 8-9, Detroit 0-17

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the N. Kentucky Norse and the Detroit Titans are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Calihan Hall. N. Kentucky is hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

N. Kentucky fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Oakland on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 70-65 to the Golden Grizzlies.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Detroit, who are still winless after their 17th match. They suffered a bruising 84-61 loss at the hands of the Panthers on Saturday. Detroit has not had much luck with Milwaukee recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Even though they lost, Detroit were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Norse have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-9 record this season. As for the Titans, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-17.

As for their game on Saturday, N. Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

N. Kentucky came out on top in a nail-biter against Detroit in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, sneaking past 67-64. Will N. Kentucky repeat their success, or does Detroit have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

N. Kentucky is a big 10-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

N. Kentucky has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.