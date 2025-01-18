Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Detroit Titans

Current Records: Oakland 7-12, Detroit 6-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Oakland is 8-2 against Detroit since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at Calihan Hall. Despite being away, the Golden Grizzlies are looking at a 8.5-point advantage in the spread.

Oakland is coming into the contest on the come-up as their tough season has now been buoyed by two straight victories. They came out on top against IUI by a score of 72-59 on Wednesday.

Oakland was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Detroit's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They suffered a grim 90-67 defeat to PFW. The Titans were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Oakland's win bumped their record up to 7-12. As for Detroit, their loss dropped their record down to 6-13.

Oakland beat Detroit 75-70 in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Oakland since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Oakland is a big 8.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 134 points.

Series History

Oakland has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.