Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Detroit Titans

Current Records: Oakland 4-3, Detroit 0-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App

What to Know

Detroit is 2-8 against Oakland since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Calihan Hall. Detroit is staggering into the contest hobbled by six consecutive losses, while Oakland will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

Last Saturday, the Titans came up short against the Cougars and fell 81-67.

Meanwhile, the Golden Grizzlies had just enough and edged the Musketeers out 78-76 on Monday. 78 seems to be a good number for Oakland as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Oakland can attribute much of their success to Trey Townsend, who scored 28 points along with 7 assists and 6 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Chris Conway, who scored 15 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Titans' defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 0-6. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.8 points per game. As for the Golden Grizzlies, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a massive bump to their 4-3 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Detroit have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 29 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Oakland struggles in that department as they've been even better at 34.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Detroit took their win against Oakland in their previous meeting back in February by a conclusive 96-74. Does Detroit have another victory up their sleeve, or will Oakland turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Oakland has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.