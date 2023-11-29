Who's Playing
Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Detroit Titans
Current Records: Oakland 4-3, Detroit 0-6
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Calihan Hall -- Detroit, Michigan
What to Know
Detroit is 2-8 against Oakland since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Calihan Hall. Detroit is staggering into the contest hobbled by six consecutive losses, while Oakland will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.
Last Saturday, the Titans came up short against the Cougars and fell 81-67.
Meanwhile, the Golden Grizzlies had just enough and edged the Musketeers out 78-76 on Monday. 78 seems to be a good number for Oakland as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.
Oakland can attribute much of their success to Trey Townsend, who scored 28 points along with 7 assists and 6 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Chris Conway, who scored 15 points along with 6 rebounds.
The Titans' defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 0-6. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.8 points per game. As for the Golden Grizzlies, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a massive bump to their 4-3 record this season.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Detroit have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 29 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Oakland struggles in that department as they've been even better at 34.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.
Detroit took their win against Oakland in their previous meeting back in February by a conclusive 96-74. Does Detroit have another victory up their sleeve, or will Oakland turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Oakland has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.
- Feb 17, 2023 - Detroit 96 vs. Oakland 74
- Jan 23, 2023 - Oakland 76 vs. Detroit 67
- Feb 13, 2022 - Oakland 75 vs. Detroit 59
- Jan 23, 2021 - Detroit 82 vs. Oakland 72
- Jan 22, 2021 - Oakland 86 vs. Detroit 81
- Dec 27, 2020 - Oakland 83 vs. Detroit 80
- Dec 26, 2020 - Oakland 77 vs. Detroit 75
- Jan 31, 2020 - Oakland 77 vs. Detroit 64
- Dec 28, 2019 - Oakland 78 vs. Detroit 69
- Feb 23, 2019 - Oakland 95 vs. Detroit 75